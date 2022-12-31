Waltonchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.39 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $15.34 million and $1.39 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.



Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,544,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,569,649 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

