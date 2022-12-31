Waltonchain Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Waltonchain has a market cap of $15.14 million and $1.46 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,547,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,571,899 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

