Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,284,000 after buying an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.56. 521,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,541. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.65.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.