WAXE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $118,544.41 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $118,544.41 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for $41.40 or 0.00250227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

