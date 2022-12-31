WAXE (WAXE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $117,478.50

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for $41.55 or 0.00251288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $117,478.50 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

