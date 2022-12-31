WazirX Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $51.84 million and approximately $198,561.34 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

