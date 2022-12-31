Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.