Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VT opened at $86.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.