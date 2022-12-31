Wealth Architects LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,917,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Intuit by 1,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,371,000 after buying an additional 615,597 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $389.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $647.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

