Wealth Architects LLC Invests $213,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,585 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $26,995,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.3% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 743,859 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $16,306,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 197.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 799,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 531,020 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

TQQQ stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.098 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

(Get Rating)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.