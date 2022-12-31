Wealth Architects LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

