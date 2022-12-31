Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 12,865 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 434,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 936,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 281.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 266,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 196,924 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,029,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
DFAC opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $29.33.
