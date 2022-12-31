Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $149.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

