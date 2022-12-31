Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $100.30. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.