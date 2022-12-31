Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,300 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,848 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,369,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

ACWI opened at $84.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.