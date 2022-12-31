Wealth Architects LLC Sells 2,794 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $55.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

