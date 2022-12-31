Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Update

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 922,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Weave Communications stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 81,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,241. Weave Communications has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 40.02% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 5,785 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $27,073.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,105.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 36,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $211,815.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,575,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,071,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $27,073.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,105.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,492 shares of company stock worth $1,216,776. Insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 535.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 472.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

