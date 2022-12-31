Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.7% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $266.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

