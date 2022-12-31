Webster Bank N. A. Has $194,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

