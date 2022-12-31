Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $709,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 83.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $254.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.23 and a 200-day moving average of $242.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

