Webster Bank N. A. Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,804,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

