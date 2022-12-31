Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

