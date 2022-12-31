Webster Bank N. A. Sells 263 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

Boeing stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.26 and its 200 day moving average is $156.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.