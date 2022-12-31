Webster Bank N. A. Sells 758 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $487,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.03.

NFLX stock opened at $294.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $614.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

