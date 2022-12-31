Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A. owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWB. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after buying an additional 79,636 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,353 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 102,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 82,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.