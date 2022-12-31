Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.54. 896,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

