Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.54. 896,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.