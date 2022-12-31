Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 3.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 212.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.54. 3,361,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,503. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

