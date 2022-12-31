WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Buys 9,800 Shares

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of WildBrain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,681.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,392,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$105,620,092.67.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 62,450 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,977.06.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 10,000 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,463.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 65,100 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,134.56.

On Friday, November 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 546,900 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,407,939.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 66,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,759.45.

On Monday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 22,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,105.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 26,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,912.50.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,443.75.

On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,916.95.

Shares of WildBrain stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.12. The company had a trading volume of 210,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$540.13 million and a PE ratio of 62.40. WildBrain Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WILD shares. Cormark cut their price target on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

