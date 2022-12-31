Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Achieves $42.85 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $42.85 million and $12,545.80 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,071,987,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,715,797,375 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,071,940,369 with 1,715,750,585 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02523653 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,522.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

