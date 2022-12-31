Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,053.63

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $42.92 million and $11,053.63 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,072,014,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,715,824,256 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,071,940,369 with 1,715,750,585 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02523653 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,522.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

