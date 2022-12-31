XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Short Interest Down 24.4% in December

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO Logistics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 66.6% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 266,353 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 63.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.