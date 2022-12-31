XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $38.90 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $38.90 million and approximately $588,143.13 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00036395 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018394 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00226962 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000096 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00319551 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $353,237.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

