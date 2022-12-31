Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.73

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.73 and traded as low as C$13.50. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 16,564 shares trading hands.

Yellow Pages Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$254.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

