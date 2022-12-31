Zazove Associates LLC Buys New Position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,435,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,353,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned 5.21% of Urban One at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Urban One by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One Stock Performance

Shares of UONEK stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

About Urban One

Urban One ( NASDAQ:UONEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.