Zazove Associates LLC Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 468,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,679,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,597,000 after purchasing an additional 865,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 196,717 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 260,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 212,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 104,606 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KYN opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

