Zazove Associates LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRA. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 357.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 101,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,224 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 67,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

