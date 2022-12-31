Zazove Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 23.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 280,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 64,963 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

