Zazove Associates LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 90,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 64,172 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.8 %

AM stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.46. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

