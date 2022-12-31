Zazove Associates LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 90,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 64,172 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.
Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.8 %
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 134.33%.
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Midstream (AM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.