Zcash Price Hits $37.32 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $37.32 or 0.00225593 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $598.60 million and approximately $32.79 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00070804 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00055598 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,039,500 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.