ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $343,689.82

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. ZClassic has a total market cap of $343,689.82 and $17.53 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00230420 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00055417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002985 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

