Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Down 22.7% in December

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

Shares of ZEPP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 82,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,092. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health

About Zepp Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

