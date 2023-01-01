1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 707,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 394,055 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 638,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 406,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.00 million, a PE ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.77 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

