13,476 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

