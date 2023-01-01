13,476 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
