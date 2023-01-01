1peco Trading Down 68.5% Over Last Week (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. 1peco has a total market cap of $52.37 million and approximately $574.65 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1peco has traded down 68.5% against the dollar. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1peco Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

