23,000 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Purchased by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 201,676 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,357,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

