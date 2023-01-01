331,836 Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Acquired by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 331,836 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,000. Bancorp comprises 6.8% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 98.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth $829,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth $593,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 384,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 120,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 18,040 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bancorp Price Performance

TBBK opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Bancorp had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

