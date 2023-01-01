5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FPLSF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $174.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.49. 5N Plus has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.