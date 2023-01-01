5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FPLSF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
5N Plus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $174.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.49. 5N Plus has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
