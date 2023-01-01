612 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 612 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMR stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average is $147.69. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The business had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $5.418 per share. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.