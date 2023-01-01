abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLFPF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.35) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners lowered abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 184 ($2.22) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of abrdn stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. abrdn has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

