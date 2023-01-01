Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Short Interest Down 47.4% in December

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the November 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Price Performance

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 413,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 420,999 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 98.5% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 223,300 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $9,705,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

